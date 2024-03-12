Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.47. 551,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

