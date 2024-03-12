Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 12,569,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,679,926. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

