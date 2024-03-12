Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

USMV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,605 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

