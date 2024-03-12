Scarborough Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

QUAL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $161.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,402 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

