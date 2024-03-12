Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires 12,426 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 19.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $78,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.14. 896,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

