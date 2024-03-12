SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Increases Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,977. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.92.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,774,643 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

