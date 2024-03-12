Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. 597,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,291. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.