Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,938,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 292,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 135,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,789. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

