Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 29,951 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 2.1% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 338,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.