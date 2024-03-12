Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 29,130 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Papa John’s International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PZZA stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. 112,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,322. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

