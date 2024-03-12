Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Invests $7.64 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 227,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,000. Kraft Heinz comprises about 4.2% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after acquiring an additional 312,617 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 146,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.