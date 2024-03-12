Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.20 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. Texas Roadhouse comprises 2.3% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $2,674,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.49. 130,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,306. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

