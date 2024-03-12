Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.25 Million in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.58% of Kellanova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,058,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,735,238 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

