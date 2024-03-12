Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.20 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

