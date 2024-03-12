Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 84,057 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000. General Mills makes up about 3.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 756,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,790. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

