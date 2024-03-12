Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 40,295 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000. Clorox makes up 2.9% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Clorox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 246.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

