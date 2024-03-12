Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 37,135 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. PepsiCo comprises 3.5% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

