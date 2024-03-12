Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.21.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Stock Performance

Savaria Announces Dividend

TSE SIS opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.