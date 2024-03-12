Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Cormark

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.21.

SIS stock opened at C$16.06 on Friday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

