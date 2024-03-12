Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $41,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

