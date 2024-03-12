Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.04. 2,944,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,633. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $297.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

