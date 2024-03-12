Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.41

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.411 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $895.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

