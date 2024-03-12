S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 14th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

S4 Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

SCPPF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,071. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. S4 Capital has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.22.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

