Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Runway Growth Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.