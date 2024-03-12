Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.69. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

