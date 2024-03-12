Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 669.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $553.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

