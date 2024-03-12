Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $557.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $557.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

ROP opened at $553.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $543.44 and its 200 day moving average is $521.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 164,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

