Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.25. 1,775,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,505,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,019.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,509,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,540,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

