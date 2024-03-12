Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $161.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVAV. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of AVAV opened at $159.89 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $184.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

