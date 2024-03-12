Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,801.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $205,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

