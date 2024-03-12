Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Down 3.8%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 159,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,856,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $546.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 278,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

