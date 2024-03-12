Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.28

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.28 and last traded at C$110.32, with a volume of 960009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98. The company has a market cap of C$34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4218182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total value of C$6,121,298.40. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total transaction of C$174,857.67. Also, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total transaction of C$6,121,298.40. Insiders sold a total of 158,021 shares of company stock worth $12,370,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

