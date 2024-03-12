Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 300 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4,285.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PTC were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 24.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of PTC by 64.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 10.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

