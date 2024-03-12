Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

