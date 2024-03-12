Request Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.42 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $148.07 million and $6.42 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00017315 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00025194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,113.96 or 1.00028049 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00181520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14756428 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,367,792.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

