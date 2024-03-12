Renasant Co. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Renasant has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of RNST traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 27,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,402. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

