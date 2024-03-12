RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) is Euclidean Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,666 shares during the period. RAPT Therapeutics accounts for about 2.4% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Euclidean Capital LLC owned 1.91% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RAPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,631. The stock has a market cap of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.47. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. UBS Group cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.