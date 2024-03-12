Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Stock Performance

PACK stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.23. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ranpak by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170,697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Ranpak by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 660,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

