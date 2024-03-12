Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $5,235,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 231,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $2,942,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,754. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

