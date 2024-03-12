Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,136,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 208,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,835. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

