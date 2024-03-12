Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $652,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.71. 82,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 110.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,609 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.10, for a total value of $1,103,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,608 shares of company stock worth $18,952,694. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

