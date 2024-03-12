Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,879,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,645,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.