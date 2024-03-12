Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,385,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.