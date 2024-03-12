Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 7.4% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 11.94% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $25,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,719,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. 7,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,916. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.