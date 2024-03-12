Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 7.4% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 11.94% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $25,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,719,000.
Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. 7,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,916. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.
About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
