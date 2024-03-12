Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,914,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 59,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.