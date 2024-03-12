Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Buys 692 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,246. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.