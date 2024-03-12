QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

QCOM traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $172.21. 2,112,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,258,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

