Qtum (QTUM) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00007156 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $521.96 million and approximately $99.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.45 or 0.05575737 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00075834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00019297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00019958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00018535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

