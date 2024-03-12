QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.08 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $143,751.07 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.05882597 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $150,100.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

