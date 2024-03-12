Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 6%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 160,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 889,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,862,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Qifu Technology by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 776,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Qifu Technology by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Qifu Technology by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 762,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.